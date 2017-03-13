Headlines for March 13, 2017: What to Know
Following a spring-like weekend, the Treasure Valley can expect temperatures near 70 degrees on Tuesday, according the National Weather Service Office. That won't break the record high , but it will still be unusually warm-average temperatures are typically in the mid-50s this time of year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Pasquali
|11
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mar 11
|Garidjidoo
|84
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Mar 10
|Misty4770
|10
|Pain Anxiety and others Available
|Mar 4
|Lost
|1
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|Mar 1
|bbiekereagle
|1
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC