Guest editorial: Mini insurgency in Boise fights dirty
That usually quiet battle became much more public last week when Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, was accused of talking loudly about sex acts and young women during a committee hearing five years ago. Bedke is married, with children and grandchildren, and prides himself on integrity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Feb 26
|Sekans88
|82
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC