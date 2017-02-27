Granted: City Support for Arts and Culture
It has been 20 years since the Boise City Department of Arts and History began funneling grants to local artists, organizations and businesses. In that time, almost 400 grants have been given, totaling more than $1.1 million in support - $200,000 in fiscal year 2017 alone.
