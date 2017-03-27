George Saunders on "what writers real...

George Saunders on "what writers really do when they write"

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Kottke.org

From The Guardian, a typically illuminating piece from George Saunders on how he approaches writingand more specifically how he approached writing a novel after so many years of writing short stories. Regarding the writer/reader connection: This is a hopeful notion, because it implies that our minds are built on common architecture - that whatever is present in me might also be present in you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kottke.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ says laws forbidding it essentially crimina... (Aug '15) Mar 26 Field Day 35
News Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15) Mar 26 Helinarz 2
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Mar 26 Joy Behar SUX 21
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Mar 21 Doylesav11 75
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Mar 18 lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Mar 17 Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 28 at 12:44PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC