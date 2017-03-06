Funding available for students attending National Education for Women's Leadership Conference
In order to encourage empowerment for young women to become social and political leaders, Boise State will be offering scholarships for a select group of undergraduate women to attend the National Education for Women's Leadership Idaho conference. The scholarship was introduced to Associated Students of Boise State University's Student Assembly on Monday, Feb. 13. Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of NEW Leadership Idaho, Lori Hausegger, along with NEW alumni Alexandra Taylor, presented the idea which passed unanimously and is now ready to be distributed to applicants.
