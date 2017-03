Flooding continues on Boise River 47 mins ago

Flood Warning issued March 20 at 5:52PM MDT expiring March 28 at 12:55AM MDT in effect for: Washington Flood Warning issued March 20 at 12:03AM MDT expiring March 28 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Malheur Flood Warning issued March 20 at 5:44PM MDT expiring March 21 at 9:48AM MDT in effect for: Ada, Canyon Flood Warning issued March 20 at 7:16AM MDT expiring March 23 at 11:12PM MDT in effect for: Gem Flood Warning issued March 19 at 11:47PM MDT expiring March 20 at 11:47PM MDT in effect for: Elko Flood Warning issued March 19 at 6:38AM MDT expiring March 23 at 4:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko The Bureau of Reclamation and Army Corps of Engineers say they will increase flows to 7750 c.f.s. by Wednesday, pushing the river even higher.

