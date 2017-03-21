Edgewater Village Flooding

Edgewater Village Flooding

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is saying for the first time publicly that President Trump's attacks on federal judges were "disheartening" and "demoralizing." BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed state disaster declarations for seven north central and north Idaho counties currently managing flood-related issues associated with snowmelt and ongoing precipitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Tue Doylesav11 75
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Mar 18 Callie 16
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Mar 18 lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Mar 17 Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 21 at 11:09PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,729,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC