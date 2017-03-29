Davis rumored to be on U.S. attorney ...

Davis rumored to be on U.S. attorney short list

14 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

An emotional moment in the waning hours of the 2017 legislative session has poured fuel on smouldering rumors that an eastern Idaho lawmaker is under consideration to head up federal law enforcement in the Gem State. After the Senate had dealt with all the remaining legislation on its calendar Wednesday, the body began moving toward finally adjourning for the year.

