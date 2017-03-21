City of Boise Pilot Project With Inte...

City of Boise Pilot Project With Interfaith Sanctuary Could Mean Temp Jobs For up to 10 Guests

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

A pilot project to be considered during the regularly scheduled Tuesday, March 21 meeting of the Boise City Council could mean 10 guests of Interfaith Sanctuary may become temporary employees of the Boise City Department of Parks and Recreation. According to the agreement, which will be discussed at the 6 p.m. meeting in the City Council chambers, the temporary employees would work on a supervised basis with Parks and Rec for five hours a day, five days a week for a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Tue Doylesav11 75
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Mar 18 Callie 16
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Mar 18 lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Mar 17 Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09) Mar 10 Misty4770 10
Pain Anxiety and others Available Mar 4 Lost 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at March 21 at 11:09PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC