City of Boise Pilot Project With Interfaith Sanctuary Could Mean Temp Jobs For up to 10 Guests

A pilot project to be considered during the regularly scheduled Tuesday, March 21 meeting of the Boise City Council could mean 10 guests of Interfaith Sanctuary may become temporary employees of the Boise City Department of Parks and Recreation. According to the agreement, which will be discussed at the 6 p.m. meeting in the City Council chambers, the temporary employees would work on a supervised basis with Parks and Rec for five hours a day, five days a week for a month.

