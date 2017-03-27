Busy weekend at South Surrey border

Read more: Peace Arch News

U.S. border officials at the Peace Arch crossing logged a series of arrests last weekend, including that of a Canadian man wanted in Texas for aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to a news release issued Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 44-year-old Coquitlam resident was detained Saturday morning after a routine inspection revealed a warrant out of Tarrant County, Tx.

