BRS End of Winter Session Gig
It's time once again to celebrate the accomplishments of the Boise Rock School kids with their end of winter session gig Saturday, March 11 at The Linen Building. Representing 12 weeks of hard work, soloists and all active BRS bands will perform a mix of classic covers and student-written, radio-ready originals.
