Boy climbs basketball hoop at U.S. college game to retrieve stuck ball

15 hrs ago

Here's something you don't hear every day: the biggest star at recent a U.S. college basketball game stands just a couple of feet tall, and is a few years away from even being able to attend college. During a Mountain West Conference clash between Fresno State and Boise Tuesday night, the action came to a sudden and unusual halt after a shot by Boise State guard Justinian Jessup was deflected - and ended up getting stuck behind the backboard, wedged underneath the shot clock.

