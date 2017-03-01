Booze at the Movies IV: The Prequel
Only a handful of Idaho theaters, including The Flicks, The Magic Lantern in Ketchum and Village Cinema in Meridian, are allowed to sidestep a state law that otherwise prohibits the sale of beer or wine in movie theaters. This issue is yet another chapter of the seemingly-endless debate about mixing booze and movies in Idaho, so it's like a sequel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunt Mortgage Group Finances the Acquisition of...
|3 hr
|bbiekereagle
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Feb 26
|Sekans88
|82
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC