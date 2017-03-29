Boise State Football Pro Day Set For ...

Boise State Football Pro Day Set For Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KBOI-AM Boise

Boise State will hold its annual Pro Day presented by Lithia Ford of Boise this Thursday on campus. Pro Day will begin at 11 a.m. with measurements and testing in the football weight room in the Bleymaier Football Center before shifting next door to the Caven-Williams Sports Complex for on-field testing at approximately noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBOI-AM Boise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DOJ says laws forbidding it essentially crimina... (Aug '15) Mar 26 Field Day 35
News Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15) Mar 26 Helinarz 2
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Mar 26 Joy Behar SUX 21
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Mar 21 Doylesav11 75
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Mar 18 lakramer1211 1
My hottie sister Mar 17 Mysis 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Mar 11 Garidjidoo 84
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC