Boise State Football Pro Day Set For Thursday
Boise State will hold its annual Pro Day presented by Lithia Ford of Boise this Thursday on campus. Pro Day will begin at 11 a.m. with measurements and testing in the football weight room in the Bleymaier Football Center before shifting next door to the Caven-Williams Sports Complex for on-field testing at approximately noon.
