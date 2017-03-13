Boise Parks & Rec to Share Two Spauld...

Boise Parks & Rec to Share Two Spaulding Ranch Proposals With City Council

In October 2016, Seattle-based GGLO Design was awarded a $50,000 contract to thread the needle between the neighbors of Spaulding Ranch , who love the wide open space, and the city of Boise, which now owns the parcel and would like to turn it into a historical preservation site. Following extensive public outreach, Boise Parks & Recreation will introduce two proposals for the site today at the work session of the Boise City Council.

