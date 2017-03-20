Boise man arrested for attacking woman
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies on Sunday arrested a Boise man for a report he attacked a woman twice over the weekend, once dousing her with pepper spray. Preston Beck, 32, is charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury.
