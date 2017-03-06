Blackfoot's Greene selected to All St...

Blackfoot's Greene selected to All Star Game

Blackfoot High School basketball star Jarod Greene has just been named to Idaho's 2017 statewide all star high school team and will be participating with other players in a game hosted by North Idaho College on March 25. Greene was the only player selected from the local teams, boys or girls, to participate. "This is a huge honor for me and my team," Greene said.

