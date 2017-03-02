Bar patrons 2, guys with guns 0
For the second time in as many days bar patrons in Idaho Falls have tackled and detained a suspect with a gun. Idaho Falls Police on Wednesday arrested 32-year-old Adam L. Kennedy for robbery after he threatened a 27-year-old Idaho Falls man with a gun and stole cash from him late Wednesday night, a police news release said.
