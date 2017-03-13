A Reason to Ride: The New Push for a Boise Circulator

The T-shaped route runs from the Linen District to St. Luke's and Boise State to the transit center. The biggest difference between 2008, when Mayor Dave Bieter first pushed for a streetcar running through the downtown Boise core, and this year's effort to reconsider a so-called "circulator," which would move people along a T-shaped route downtown, is commuters may now have a bounty of destinations and a shrinking list of parking options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.