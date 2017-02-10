Young Organizers of People for Unity ...

Young Organizers of People for Unity Deliver Postcards to Sen. Crapo, Talk School Walkout

Left to right: Colette Raptosh, Nora Harren, Shayla DeVisser and Jesse Thomas delivered postcards from constituents to Sen. Mike Crapo's office. High-schoolers Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh-organizers of the Unity Rally and the Women's March on Idaho-are still at it, this time delivering postcards from concerned constituents to the office of Sen. Mike Crapo on Feb. 9. The postcards address a wide range of issues, like President Donald Trump's travel ban, which affects people coming to the United States from seven Middle Eastern countries; Republican attempts to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act; and the nomination of charter school champion Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

