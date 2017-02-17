'Utter Chaos': ACLU, University of Id...

'Utter Chaos': ACLU, University of Idaho Attorney Panel...

According to University of Idaho College of Law Associate Professor Kate Evans, President Donald Trump's recent executive orders on immigration have caused "utter chaos." "Immigration has taken on a new providence since the election of Donald Trump," said Evans, who is also the director of the Immigration Clinic at the U of I. Evans spoke as part of a panel discussion hosted by the university in Moscow, which was attended by ACLU-Idaho Legal Director Ritchie Eppink, Andrade Legal founder Maria Andrade, student adviser Carolina Silva and UndocuQueer representative and Washington State University student Maria Yepez.

