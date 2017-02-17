'Utter Chaos': ACLU, University of Idaho Attorney Panel...
According to University of Idaho College of Law Associate Professor Kate Evans, President Donald Trump's recent executive orders on immigration have caused "utter chaos." "Immigration has taken on a new providence since the election of Donald Trump," said Evans, who is also the director of the Immigration Clinic at the U of I. Evans spoke as part of a panel discussion hosted by the university in Moscow, which was attended by ACLU-Idaho Legal Director Ritchie Eppink, Andrade Legal founder Maria Andrade, student adviser Carolina Silva and UndocuQueer representative and Washington State University student Maria Yepez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 10
|lover girl 2010
|12
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC