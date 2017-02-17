Ukulele Master Jake Shimabukuro in Boise March 5 at The Egyptian
Peace-loving ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro isn't a stranger to Boise, but he could play here every week and we wouldn't grow tired of him. Shimabukuro's skill, style and technique introduced the ukulele to a whole new audience, and the joyful yet reverent way he approaches the sweet little stringed instrument has made him one of the most beloved artists working today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
