Treefort Music Fest Issues Final Artist Announcement
Treefort Music Fest has never been afraid to go big, and the latest artist announcement from the festival, released Thursday, shows it's growing bolder as it's growing older. The announcement for the sixth annual concert series includes 236 acts, bringing the grand total of bands and solo performers set to play at Treefort to 491.
Read more at Boise Weekly.
