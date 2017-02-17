The Morning News: Trump is the Ebola ...

The Morning News: Trump is the Ebola of Politics, GOP State Senator...

Trump considers mobilizing national guard for immigration roundups, memo suggests https://t.co/oiRzxpD8Me - The Guardian February 17, 2017 The news agency AP broke this story , which it obtained from a memo. AP : "The Trump administration is considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants, including millions living nowhere near the Mexico border."

