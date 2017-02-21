The Hand; Feb. 23, RX; Feb. 24, Neurolux
The seeds of local band The Hand were sown around 20 years ago and, though it has been changed by tragedy and time, the band still - or maybe more accurately, again - delivers power rock/punk. To say The Hand's sound has matured isn't at all to suggest it is dated or appeals only to seniors.
