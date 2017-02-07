Speakeasy Boise: A Dapper Flapper Night

Speakeasy Boise: A Dapper Flapper Night

Get down to local band The Green Zoo while you toss back moonshine, hit the blackjack tables and dance the night away in your best pinstripes and flapper dresses at Speakeasy Boise, where fun and function go together like Bonnie and Clyde. A portion of the proceeds from this 1920s party benefit Family Advocates, a program that helps keep southern Idaho families healthy by offering education and support for parents/guardians, and managing CASA, which advocates for child victims of abuse and neglect.

