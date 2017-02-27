RRAM/PCM-Based Brain-Gates Emerge as New Components

The time is ripe for a new direction to take advantage of the unique features of PCMs/RRAMs as single component pulse integrators with the non-volatility and plasticity that make them attractive as possible synapses and neurons in learning machines. The possibility that MRAMs will be the memory technology of choice for persistent memory and be the preferred non-volatile DRAM replacement is real and something those working on PCMs/RRAMs must take seriously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.