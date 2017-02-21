Ron Campbell, Animator of The Beatles...

Ron Campbell, Animator of The Beatles, Scooby Doo, Flintsones, Coming to Boise With Art Showcase

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Ron Campbell, the man behind some of the most iconic pop art of the 1960s-including the film Yellow Submarine , The Beatles Saturday morning cartoon series, Scooby Doo, George of the Jungle , the Flintstones , The Jetsons and more-will be in Boise Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26 to showcase some of his work at the LaBry Fine Art Gallery . Campbell, animator of 1968's Yellow Submarine , which was inspired by the Beatles album of the same name and starring the Fab Four themselves, was also director of The Beatles cartoon series, which received monstrous Saturday morning ratings on ABC from 1965 to 1969.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Feb 18 Andy 13
Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16) Feb 7 Brendal 5
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) Jan 25 Alex 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC