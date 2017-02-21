Ron Campbell, Animator of The Beatles, Scooby Doo, Flintsones, Coming to Boise With Art Showcase

Ron Campbell, the man behind some of the most iconic pop art of the 1960s-including the film Yellow Submarine , The Beatles Saturday morning cartoon series, Scooby Doo, George of the Jungle , the Flintstones , The Jetsons and more-will be in Boise Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26 to showcase some of his work at the LaBry Fine Art Gallery . Campbell, animator of 1968's Yellow Submarine , which was inspired by the Beatles album of the same name and starring the Fab Four themselves, was also director of The Beatles cartoon series, which received monstrous Saturday morning ratings on ABC from 1965 to 1969.

