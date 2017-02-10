Rep. Scott proposes bill to protect sled-dog racing - Fri, 10 Feb 2017 PST
Idaho Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, addresses the House State Affairs Committee on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 BOISE - Idaho Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, persuaded a House committee on Friday to introduce her bill to clarify that sled dog racing is exempt from Idaho's ban on dog racing, which was imposed in 1996 amid concerns over reported abuse of greyhounds raced at a North Idaho dog track. Scott said she wanted to ensure that state law doesn't "make Idaho mushers felons."
