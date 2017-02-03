Refugees Receive Warm Welcome Before U.S. Shuts Doors
A wave of recently arrived refugees could be the last admitted to the U.S. as the curtain closes on the resettlement program for four months A 19-year-old Congolese man who grew up in a refugee camp reunited with his siblings in Boise, Idaho. A young Eritrean woman, who had been imprisoned and beaten for her religious beliefs, made it to Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC