Refugees Receive Warm Welcome Before ...

Refugees Receive Warm Welcome Before U.S. Shuts Doors

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Wall Street Journal

A wave of recently arrived refugees could be the last admitted to the U.S. as the curtain closes on the resettlement program for four months A 19-year-old Congolese man who grew up in a refugee camp reunited with his siblings in Boise, Idaho. A young Eritrean woman, who had been imprisoned and beaten for her religious beliefs, made it to Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Sun Frogface Kate 34
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) Jan 25 Alex 3
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 14 sympathyforthedevil8 565
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at February 05 at 12:52PM MST

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,727 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC