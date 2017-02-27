Radio Boise to Broadcast Radio Race 'Vacant Spaces' Stories Wednesday
Beginning with the Eighth and Main tower, there has been a local construction boom to fill in the gaps of the City of Trees' skyline, but participants in Radio Boise's latest Radio Race are bracing for Wednesday, March 1, when they'll get to broadcast their stories about the spaces that remain empty. Radio Boise hosted its latest Radio Race Feb. 11-12, with contenders creating radio stories around the theme, "Vacant Spaces."
