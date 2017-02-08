Proposal to Lower Idaho's Super-Majority Bond Threshold Headed for Statehouse Hearing
Idaho House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding introduced a measure Wednesday afternoon that should have school districts and elected officials across the state buzzing in the coming weeks. If approved, the measure would lower the threshold for local bond passage from 66.66 percent to 60 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Tue
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC