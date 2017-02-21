Office Investor Appetite Appears to b...

Office Investor Appetite Appears to be Increasing

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobeSt.com

The offering for Northborough Tower received multiple offers from credible buyers ranging from groups that already own assets in the submarket to those looking to enter Houston at a low basis. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Sat Andy 13
Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16) Feb 7 Brendal 5
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) Jan 25 Alex 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC