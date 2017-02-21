Office Investor Appetite Appears to be Increasing
The offering for Northborough Tower received multiple offers from credible buyers ranging from groups that already own assets in the submarket to those looking to enter Houston at a low basis. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Andy
|13
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
