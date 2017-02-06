New Sunrise Cafe Location in Boise Set to Open Mid-Feb.
Good news for breakfast-lovers on the Bench: The Original Sunrise Cafe has a location in the 'hood. Some months back, the Idaho Pizza Company location at the corner of Overland Road and Roosevelt Street shut its doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC