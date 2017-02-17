Museum exhibit features warrior, medicine man
The visions of warrior and medicine man Black Elk brought messages of hope and perseverance to Native American tribes in the Great Plains. Now his wisdom is reflected and interpreted at Celebration Park's Canyon Crossroads Museum's inaugural exhibit: " Black Elk : Lakota Warrior, Mighty Visionary."
