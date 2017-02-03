Mrs. Idaho America Pageant looks for contestants
The Mrs. Idaho America Pageant is now searching for representatives from across the state to compete at the 2018 Mrs. Idaho America pageant that will be held Oct. 7 at Capital High School Auditorium in Boise. The reigning Mrs. Idaho America 2017 is Michele Sheets, of Athol.
