Moscow townhall to Idaho congressmen:...

Moscow townhall to Idaho congressmen: Do your job

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho gives his victory speech at the Idaho GOP Election Night Party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at the Riverside Hotel in Boise, Idaho. A "do your job" chant reverberated off the walls of a packed Great Room at Moscow's 1912 Center at the end of Thursday night's town hall meeting hosted by the Palouse Action League and LC Valley Indivisible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) 6 hr just a guy 74
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Thu New owner 4
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Feb 18 Andy 13
Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16) Feb 7 Brendal 5
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC