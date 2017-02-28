More
A key lawmaker says there's little chance legislation will move forward this session to address Idaho's Medicaid gap population. House Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, introduced a $10 million proposal two weeks ago to provide limited primary care services to adult Idahoans who earn less than 100 percent of the federal poverty level and who don't qualify for Medicaid or for subsidized health insurance premiums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Feb 26
|Sekans88
|82
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Feb 24
|just a guy
|74
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC