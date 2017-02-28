A key lawmaker says there's little chance legislation will move forward this session to address Idaho's Medicaid gap population. House Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, introduced a $10 million proposal two weeks ago to provide limited primary care services to adult Idahoans who earn less than 100 percent of the federal poverty level and who don't qualify for Medicaid or for subsidized health insurance premiums.

