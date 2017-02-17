Local woman arrested for endangering a child
Crystal Knapek was arrested after she jumped into traffic on Friday morning, while she was naked and holding onto a baby. Boise Police were called W. State and N. Arthur Street when they got reports of Knapek running into traffic, where drivers had to slam on their breaks to avoid hitting her and the child.
