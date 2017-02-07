KZMG/Boise Reinforces With Steele
IMPACT RADIO Hot AC KZMG /BOISE, ID adds VO/Imaging pro JAMES STEELE as their station voice. STEELE joins JESSICA GEE, who serves as the station's female voice.
