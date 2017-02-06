it Governance Publishing releases Eu GDPR & Eu-Us Privacy Shield: a Pocket Guide

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Governance Publishing , the world's leading IT GRC publisher, is pleased to announce the publication of its latest title, EU GDPR & EU-US Privacy Shield: A Pocket Guide by Alan Calder . The EU General Data Protection Regulation will apply to every organization in the world that processes EU residents' personal information when it comes into effect in May 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.