it Governance Publishing releases Eu GDPR & Eu-Us Privacy Shield: a Pocket Guide
BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Governance Publishing , the world's leading IT GRC publisher, is pleased to announce the publication of its latest title, EU GDPR & EU-US Privacy Shield: A Pocket Guide by Alan Calder . The EU General Data Protection Regulation will apply to every organization in the world that processes EU residents' personal information when it comes into effect in May 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC