Idaho Lottery procurement bill heads to governor's desk
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Legislation requiring the Idaho State Lottery to comply with the state's contracting laws is headed to the governor's desk for approval. Lawmakers were alarmed earlier this year after learning that the lottery was asking potential vendors to provide information on how they offer Keno, simulated racing, fantasy sports and other illegal gambling games while bidding lucrative decade-long contract.
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
