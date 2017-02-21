Idaho Lottery procurement bill heads ...

Idaho Lottery procurement bill heads to governor's desk

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Legislation requiring the Idaho State Lottery to comply with the state's contracting laws is headed to the governor's desk for approval. Lawmakers were alarmed earlier this year after learning that the lottery was asking potential vendors to provide information on how they offer Keno, simulated racing, fantasy sports and other illegal gambling games while bidding lucrative decade-long contract.

