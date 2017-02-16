Idaho House panel backs shifting fund...

Idaho House panel backs shifting funds from ISP to roads - Tue, 14 Feb 2017 PST

Idaho House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, argues for his legislation to shift funding from the Idaho State Police to roads. The Idaho House Transportation Committee voted 10-7 in favor of HB 157 , to shift funds from the state police to road work; 10 Republicans voted yes, while four Republicans and three Democrats voted no.

