Idaho Falls man wins $100,000 in lottery

20 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Javier Gordo of Idaho Falls is $100,000 richer after making a quick stop at the Maverik Store in St. Anthony while on his way to visit a friend who lives there. Gordo bought an Idaho Lottery Redline Cashword Scratch ticket that turned out to be a $100,000 winner, an Idaho Lottery news release said.

