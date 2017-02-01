ID Chief Wants to Ban Fireworks

ID Chief Wants to Ban Fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

A wildfire fire burns near the Table Rock cross in Boise, Idaho, in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 30, 2016. Feb. 01--Boise's fire chief is pushing lawmakers to outlaw the sale of fireworks that are illegal to set off in Idaho, a response to last June's fireworks-caused wildfire that torched 2,500 acres of Foothills land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 5 hr Frogface Kate 29
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) Jan 25 Alex 3
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 14 sympathyforthedevil8 565
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at February 02 at 4:25PM MST

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC