ID Chief Wants to Ban Fireworks

A wildfire fire burns near the Table Rock cross in Boise, Idaho, in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 30, 2016. Feb. 01--Boise's fire chief is pushing lawmakers to outlaw the sale of fireworks that are illegal to set off in Idaho, a response to last June's fireworks-caused wildfire that torched 2,500 acres of Foothills land.

