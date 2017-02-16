http://www.dreamstime.com/royalty-fre...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Rehab Management

Raintree Systems , in partnership with Kno2 , is adding Kno2's interoperability platform to its comprehensive electronic health records/electronic medical records software, according to a company announcement. A key feature of the interoperability platform is the ability for clients of Temecula, Calif-based Raintree Systems to securely exchange patient information electronically via fax, direct messaging, or document query within their regular workflows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rehab Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Feb 10 lover girl 2010 12
Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16) Feb 7 Brendal 5
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) Jan 25 Alex 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC