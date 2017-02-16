Raintree Systems , in partnership with Kno2 , is adding Kno2's interoperability platform to its comprehensive electronic health records/electronic medical records software, according to a company announcement. A key feature of the interoperability platform is the ability for clients of Temecula, Calif-based Raintree Systems to securely exchange patient information electronically via fax, direct messaging, or document query within their regular workflows.

