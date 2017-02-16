Raintree Systems , in partnership with Kno2 , is adding Kno2's interoperability platform to its comprehensive electronic health records/electronic medical records software, according to a company announcement. A key feature of the interoperability platform is the ability for clients of Temecula, Calif-based Raintree Systems to securely exchange patient information electronically via fax, direct messaging, or document query within their regular workflows.
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 10
|lover girl 2010
|12
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
