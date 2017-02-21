How To Get People To A Show In A Mont...

How To Get People To A Show In A Month [Kosha Dillz]

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hypebot

I want to write this article because wella I have a tour coming in a month and I have to figure out the same thing! How the hell am I, Kosha Dillz ,gonna get people to come out to Boise, Idaho and to Colorado Springs . What about Pittsburgh ? Who even listens to me there? What about Niagara Falls? You see my point and panic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Feb 18 Andy 13
Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16) Feb 7 Brendal 5
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) Jan 25 Alex 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,529 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC