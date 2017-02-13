Headlines for Feb. 13, 2017: What to Know

Today is Day 36 of the 2017 Idaho Legislature, already one of the more uneventful sessions in recent memory-but things could heat up because today is the deadline for the introduction of personal bills from legislators. A slew of proposed measures fill committee agendas, including incentives to help Idaho National Guard recruitment, a bill to outlaw the sale of illegal fireworks in Idaho , the creation of a new division in the Idaho Department of Lands to oversee oil and gas conservation issues, and a change to how commissioners are appointed to the public charter school commission.

