Harry Potter Party:
The most recent installment in the Harry Potter Universe, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , didn't come out until nearly two weeks after Halloween 2016. There is no doubt this oversight cost the marketing department at Universal Studios plenty in lost merchandise opportunities, but it was also a huge letdown for Harry Potter fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Feb 18
|Andy
|13
|Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|Brendal
|5
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 29
|Well Well
|38
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|Alex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC