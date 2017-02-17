Flying M Coffeegarage Will Stop Hosting Live Music
The stage at Flying M Coffeegarage in Nampa, one of the city's few venues for live music, will soon stand empty after the popular gathering place ends its long run hosting live performances. "We've been doing live music for 10 years, so I definitely have some emotions attached to it and feel sad about it," said Flying M Manager Caleb McKim.
